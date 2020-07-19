Skip to Main Content
Man knocked unconscious after being hit by car
Ottawa

The collision happened as the man was walking near King Edward Avenue and Murray Street just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Ottawa paramedics said.

Collision happened near ByWard Market

CBC News ·
A man has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near King Edward Avenue and Murray Street Sunday evening. (CBC)

A 29-year-old man was rushed to the trauma centre Sunday night after being struck by a car near the ByWard Market.

He was unconscious, suffering from respiratory distress and a head injury, paramedics told CBC Ottawa. 

Police said his injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

Roads near the crash were reopened around 8 p.m., police said.

