A 29-year-old man was rushed to the trauma centre Sunday night after being struck by a car near the ByWard Market.

The collision happened as the man was walking near King Edward Avenue and Murray Street just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Ottawa paramedics said.

He was unconscious, suffering from respiratory distress and a head injury, paramedics told CBC Ottawa.

Police said his injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

Roads near the crash were reopened around 8 p.m., police said.