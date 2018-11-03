Pedestrian killed after being struck by train near Smiths Falls, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a VIA Rail train struck a 48-year-old man near Smiths Falls, Ont. Friday.

Police said the incident took place at the railway tracks on Sturgess Road in the Township of Montague, east of Smiths Falls at around 12:30 p.m.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Police reported that 92 passengers and six staff members were on board the train.

The train, number 53, was travelling between Ottawa and Toronto, VIA Rail wrote in a statement.

The agency said the train was delayed for four hours. The line has since been cleared but the incident delayed another eight trains between Ottawa and Toronto, according to the statement.

Township of Montague is approximately 70 km southwest of Ottawa.