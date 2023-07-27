Content
Ottawa

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision on Bank Street

A woman was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in Ottawa's downtown. 

Collision happened just after 10 a.m.

Two Ottawa police officers stand behind police tape on Bank Street.
A woman in her 60s was taken to the trauma centre after being hit by a truck on Bank Street Thursday morning. (CBC News)

Emergency crews responded to calls about a collision between a truck and a pedestrian at 10:13 a.m. at the intersection of Bank and Lisgar streets.

Police closed Bank Street for several hours on Thursday. Several surrounding city streets were also blocked off.

Police say the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to the trauma centre and is now in critical but stable condition.

They did not provide additional details about the vehicle involved.

