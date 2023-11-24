Pedestrian pinned under car suffering life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car and pinned underneath the vehicle in Vanier, according to Ottawa first responders.

Paramedics say they got a call just before 5 p.m., on Thursday to the intersection at Montreal Road and Eglise Street.

The pedestrian was "trapped underneath" a vehicle and was unconscious when firefighters arrived, said Ottawa Fire Services on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Credit to the multiple bystanders who attempted to lift the vehicle up to alleviate as much pressure as possible off the victim," Ottawa fire wrote, adding they used the jaws of life to free the pedestrian from underneath.

"Firefighters quickly began cribbing the vehicle. The individual was confirmed to have a pulse."

Paramedics say they had to resuscitate a woman from the scene, and she was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.