Pedestrian struck, killed in Pembroke parking lot
Police are investigating after an 85-year-old was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Pembroke, Ont.
The pedestrian was hit around 1 p.m. in a Joseph Street parking lot, Ontario Provincial Police said.
They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, police said.
The investigation continues.