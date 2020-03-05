Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pembroke parking lot
Ottawa

Pedestrian struck, killed in Pembroke parking lot

Police are investigating after an 85-year-old was hit by the truck Thursday afternoon in a Pembroke, Ont., parking lot.

85-year-old hit by truck Thursday afternoon

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police say the 85-year-old died after being hit by a truck in a Joseph Street parking lot. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Police are investigating after an 85-year-old was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon in Pembroke, Ont.

The pedestrian was hit around 1 p.m. in a Joseph Street parking lot, Ontario Provincial Police said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, police said.

The investigation continues.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News