Ottawa

Pedestrian struck, critically injured on Woodroffe Avenue

Ottawa paramedics say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in south Ottawa on Tuesday morning.

Parts of Woodroffe, Longfields Drive are closed

CBC News ·
Emergency crews peer into the window of a damaged car in a closed-off intersection.
A pedestrian was struck and critically injured by the driver of a vehicle near the intersection of Longfields Drive and Woodroffe Avenue in south Ottawa Dec. 13, 2022. (Martin Blais/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodroffe Avenue and Longfields Drive in east Barrhaven at about 7:15 a.m.

A male, age so far unknown, was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma centre in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

Ottawa police said they're investigating and that drivers should avoid the area.

Northbound Woodroffe is closed from Claridge and Stoneway drives through the intersection to Earl Mulligan Drive. Longfields is closed from Bill Leathem Drive through to Springbeauty Avenue.

A webcam view of a snowy arterial road with emergency vehicles.
The intersection of Woodroffe and Longfields is closed to vehicles. (City of Ottawa)
