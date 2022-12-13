Pedestrian struck, critically injured on Woodroffe Avenue

Ottawa paramedics say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in south Ottawa on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodroffe Avenue and Longfields Drive in east Barrhaven at about 7:15 a.m.

A male, age so far unknown, was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma centre in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

Ottawa police said they're investigating and that drivers should avoid the area.

Northbound Woodroffe is closed from Claridge and Stoneway drives through the intersection to Earl Mulligan Drive. Longfields is closed from Bill Leathem Drive through to Springbeauty Avenue.