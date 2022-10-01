Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

Pedestrian struck, killed on Walkley Road

Happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, police say

CBC News ·
Ottawa police say a 56-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Walkley Road near Colliston Crescent. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A 56-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Walkley Road, police say.

Patrol officers were called to the scene of the collision near Colliston Crescent at around 9:30 p.m., Ottawa police said in a media release Saturday.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage can call the collision unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.

The victim's name has not been released. No charges have been announced.

 

