Pedestrian struck, killed in west Ottawa

A man in his 70s died Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle on Southwood Drive in Nepean, Ottawa police said on Twitter.

Ottawa paramedics tell CBC they received a call to attend the crash at Southwood Drive and Thorston Avenue at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, the man was bleeding from his head. Workers tried to resuscitate him, but the man died before he could be transported to hospital, paramedics said.

Southwood Drive between Baseline Road and Rector Avenue remains closed while Ottawa police examine the crash site.

Police said their thoughts "are with the family at this time," and declined to provide further details about the crash.