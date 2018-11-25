Pedestrian injured in crash involving Ottawa Fire vehicle dies

A pedestrian who was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving an Ottawa Fire Services SUV last week has died, police say.

The collision happened during Friday morning rush hour at the intersection of Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was rushed to the trauma centre of the Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus with life-threatening injuries.

Police said she succumbed to those injuries Saturday evening.

Two other people in the vehicles — one of which was an Ottawa Fire Services commander vehicle — were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The City of Ottawa's fleet services safety branch reviews all crashes involving city-owned vehicles, but that review is not expected to take place until police wrap up their own investigation.

Neither Ottawa police nor the City of Ottawa have said whether the fire services SUV had its emergency lights on at the time of the collision.