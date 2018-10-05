Pedestrian killed in crash near Brockville

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle just south of Brockville, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 2 and Fulford Point Road.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Their identity has not been made public.

As of 5 p.m., the eastbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed for the investigation.