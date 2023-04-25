Man charged with manslaughter in South Keys stabbing

An Ottawa man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly stabbing 37-year-old Corey St Cyr to death at a home in South Keys on Monday morning.

At about 9:20 a.m., paramedics were called to a home on Pebble Road, between Cahill Drive and South Keys Place, for a report of an assault, a paramedic spokesperson told CBC Monday.

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and he later died there, Ottawa police said in a news release Tuesday.

Michael Young, 59, was charged with manslaughter and was expected to appear in court Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.