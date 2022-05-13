PC Party's apostrophe problem prompts satirical fundraiser

A Canterbury High School literary arts and civics teacher has had it with the errant apostrophe on the front page of the Progressive Conservative (PC) Party's website, so he's raising money to donate to an education foundation in party leader Doug Ford's name.

What A.J. Blauer really wants to do is buy a bottle of electronic Wite-Out, or perhaps fund the development of such a product. But he'll settle for the donation to the Education Foundation of Ottawa.

Blauer first noticed the error — "Doug Ford and the Ontario PC's" — on the first day of the election campaign when he and his civics students were looking up party platforms online.

It should be the plural PCs, not the possessive PC's.

WATCH | Ottawa man fundraises to fix misused apostrophe on PC party website

Ottawa man fundraises to fix misused apostrophe on PC party website Duration 1:43 A.J. Blauer, a literary arts and civics teacher at Canterbury High School, says he began a satirical online fundraiser for “electronic Wite-Out” after noticing an error on the Progressive Conservative website.

It has remained there on the main page ever since, he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Friday.

Blauer insists his displeasure isn't political, and that he'd be just as vexed if the Green Party or the Liberals had made the same mistake.

"The misuse of the apostrophe is probably the bane of my literary existence," Blauer said. "People who use the apostrophe to pluralize dates and acronyms, it drives me crazy. I can't unsee it."

Elsewhere on the page, the grammatical waters are quiet. (ontariopc.ca)

Punctuation doesn't 'grow on trees'

"Help me help Doug make the PCs grammatically great again," Blauer's Thursday campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe reads.

"Does Doug Ford think that punctuation grows on trees????????"

Eight people had donated $265 by Friday morning. The campaigns goal is $1,000.

(How will Blauer react to the missing apostrophe in the previous sentence? Our guess: not joyfully.)