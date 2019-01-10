Ottawa man facing child porn charges after Nepal trip gets bail

An Ottawa man awaiting trial on child pornography charges laid after he returned from a trip to a Nepalese orphanage has been granted bail.

Paul McCarthy, 62, is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, one count of luring a child under 18 and one count of importing child pornography.

He was granted bail at the Ottawa courthouse on Wednesday and is expected to make his next appearance Feb. 6.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) began investigating when the man returned to Canada from Nepal in mid-December, Ottawa police said in a news release on Saturday.

The police service said its child exploitation unit identified five male victims under the age of 16.

McCarthy was arrested at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Friday, where he was escorted off a plane destined for Panama City.

Paul McCarthy, 62, is facing child pornography and child luring charges after he was arrested Friday at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. (Facebook)

CBC News has confirmed McCarthy worked with at least one non-profit humanitarian organization, Care Canada, from 1992 to 1999. He donated to another organization, Child Haven, which runs a children's home in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu..

It's not yet clear if the charges are connected to visits Child Haven said McCarthy made to the home.

Police said on the weekend the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.