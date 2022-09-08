Kingston Police make arrest a year after violent attack

For the first time in a year, Sabrina L'Heureux feels safe in her own home.

L'Heureux's former partner, Paul John MacDonald, 44, was arrested by Kingston Police on Sept. 4, after a year on the run.

Police confirm MacDonald had been wanted in connection with a violent attack at L'Heureux's home last September. His arrest was a year to the date of the alleged assault in 2021.

L'Heureux says her former partner attacked her with a knife, injuring her. She managed to barricade herself and her toddler son in a bedroom and eventually fled to a neighbouring home.

MacDonald is the father of her four-year-old son.

Police filed charges, but MacDonald evaded arrest for the past year.

KIngston Police issued this photo of Paul John MacDonald in a news release in September 2021. MacDonald faces six charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats against his former partner, Sabrina L'Heureux. (Kingston Police)

"I am so happy to have my life back," said L'Heureux in an interview from her home in Kingston. "I've got mixed feelings. I am frustrated because of how long it took. I'm so happy that he's finally caught."

Twice last year, Kingston Police put out news releases detailing the events that left L'Heureux bleeding and bruised. Police asked for the public's help to locate MacDonald, who was wanted on six charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

There's a history of violence that predates the September 2021 incident, including unresolved charges from their tumultuous relationship and a prior criminal conviction that was unbeknownst to L'Heureux until recently.

Despite this history, L'Heureux said she and her toddler weren't provided any protections after an initial attack and charges in 2020.

The alleged knife attack last September was her third call to police.

Sabrina L'Heureux says she has lived in fear of her former boyfriend returning to hurt her or their son. (Jean Delilse/CBC)

It has all left L'Heureux and her family wondering if authorities could have done more sooner and now L'Heureux worries the relief of MacDonald's arrest may be fleeting.

"Now I'm facing the possibility that he could potentially be released on bail," said L'Heureux.

Kingston Police confirm a bail hearing is set for MacDonald on Friday afternoon.