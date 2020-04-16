Ottawa man accused in stabbing death of 90-year-old father

An Ottawa man is accused of stabbing his 90-year-old father to death in the older man's Britannia-area apartment earlier this week.

Paul Hulbert, 58, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Hulbert, whose body was found in his Grenon Avenue apartment late Monday night.

The accused appeared in court Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police homicide investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.