Public invited to remember Paul Dewar at 2 weekend services

People are invited to say goodbye to former Ottawa Centre MP Paul Dewar at two services this weekend.

Dewar died Feb. 6, about a year after revealing he had brain cancer.

Friday, the First United Church at 347 Richmond Rd. will host a community gathering to give people an opportunity to share stories about the former NDP MP.

That event runs from 2 to 8 p.m.

Another service begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dominion-Chalmers Church at the corner of O'Connor and Lisgar streets.

Both events are open to the public. Organizers say there's space for about 900 people on Saturday.

Dewar represented the downtown riding from 2006 to 2015.