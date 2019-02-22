Public invited to remember Paul Dewar at 2 weekend services
People are invited to say their goodbyes to former Ottawa Centre MP Paul Dewar at two services in Westboro and Centretown Friday and Saturday.
Dewar represented riding as an NDP MP from 2006 to 2015
People are invited to say goodbye to former Ottawa Centre MP Paul Dewar at two services this weekend.
Dewar died Feb. 6, about a year after revealing he had brain cancer.
- Politician, advocate, husband and father Paul Dewar succumbs to brain cancer
- Paul Dewar remembered as an advocate for Ottawa
- Paul Dewar says goodbye
Friday, the First United Church at 347 Richmond Rd. will host a community gathering to give people an opportunity to share stories about the former NDP MP.
That event runs from 2 to 8 p.m.
Another service begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dominion-Chalmers Church at the corner of O'Connor and Lisgar streets.
Both events are open to the public. Organizers say there's space for about 900 people on Saturday.
Dewar represented the downtown riding from 2006 to 2015.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.