Road washed out since 2017 finally getting fixed

Quebec will pay for most of the job of filling a gap in a road in the Outaouais that's forced locals to take a lengthy detour for nearly two years.

A section of Paugan Road, a 23-kilometre link between the communities of Low and Poltimore in the municipality of Denholm, Que., washed out in late October 2017.

It's been impassable ever since, and some residents have expressed concerns about emergency vehicles being unable to quickly access their homes.

On Monday, the provincial government announced it would pour $883,588 into fixing culverts and guardrails along a 4.3-kilometre stretch of Paugan Road, with the aim of reopening it this winter.

A previous estimate came in around $2 million, but officials said Monday they could get the job done for about half of that. The municipality will cover any costs over and above the provincial contribution.

Denholm Mayor Gaétan Guindon, who had been pressing the government to get the repairs going before someone got hurt, thanked the province Monday.