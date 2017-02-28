Restaurants fear cold weather could neuter city's patio plan

Even with city council voting last week to keep waiving patio fees for restaurants, some Ottawa restaurant owners are preparing for business to chill when cold weather makes those patios untenable.

"[They've] made all the difference," Adam Vettorel, chef and co-owner of North and Navy in Centretown, told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday. "It's sort of the lifeblood of our business right now."

Last week, city council decided that restaurants would not be charged monthly fees for operating patios on sidewalks and streets until March 31, 2021. They could also continue operating patios on private parking lots, even near residential areas, until the end of this year.

Mayor Jim Watson said the plan was the city's way to give restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic "every fighting chance to survive during the cold weather."

Even so, Vettorel wondered who'd want to sit on a patio during winter.

"Where our patio is now is usually where I shovel all winter," he said. "And I can tell you, it's not a place you want to eat."

Uncertainty remains about future of restaurants

Vettorel said his restaurant's patio, which seats between 18 to 20 people, will remain open as long as possible.

He said he hopes politicians keep being accommodating and understanding toward restaurants during the pandemic, which "the city so far has been."

Despite how crucial the patio and takeout have been for North and Navy, the restaurateur remains uncertain how long his business will last.

"It just seems like every day, I feel totally different when I wake up," he said. "Some days I'm optimistic and I keep trying to stay optimistic, but other days, it is stressful."

"I am waiting for the day where we find out, OK, well, this will be the finish line."

Harriet Clunie poses for a picture at Das Lokal in May 2020. The chef has spent many days wondering what the future will bring for her German and northern European-styled bistro. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Like Vettorel, Harriet Clunie, executive chef of Das Lokal in Lowertown, has spent many days wondering what the future will bring for her German and northern European-styled bistro.

Clunie told Ottawa Morning her patio can seat between 55 to 60 people safely, after the city waived her fees and allowed her to extend it — and it's been Das Lokal's "lifeline."

"Without the patio, we would possibly not be here," she said.

Clunie said her staff are currently coming up with plans for three scenarios: opening the restaurant's interior (it's currently closed until October), keeping the patio open longer than normal, and dealing with another "lockdown."

For now, Das Lokal is planning events that embrace the colder weather, like a "bring your own blanket" promotion and warmer cocktails, Clunie said.

"[We're] trying to be sort of prepared for whatever gets thrown at us," she said. "Which is impossible, but at least we can try."