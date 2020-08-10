City relaxes rules for patios into the winter

The City of Ottawa wants to let restaurants keep serving people outside on patios, even if the snow starts to fly.

It will waive monthly permit fees for restaurants operating patios on its sidewalks and streets through until March 31, and let them set up more café-style tables than usually allowed.

Similarly, retailers can keep setting up pop-up shops and restaurants can keep operating patios on private parking lots, even near residential areas, through to Dec. 31. The city estimates more than 60 operators have set up those outside, private patios this season.

"What we're trying to do is give them every fighting chance to survive during the cold weather and when traditional patio season is over," said Mayor Jim Watson.

The city implemented the looser rules earlier in the pandemic, when restaurants were not yet allowed to open indoors, as a way to allow diners to be seated outside with physical distancing. Both measures were set to expire by Halloween, but were extended by city council at its meeting Wednesday.

"If it's –30 C, you're not going to be having a fine dining experience on a patio outside, that's for sure," Watson admitted.

"But if we happen to get some spells of warmer weather, where people have installed these propane heaters... then it can expand the shoulder season for those who want to dine outside."

Buying local in snowy weather

The city also plans to have snow cleared quickly on its main commercial streets, such as Bank Street, Elgin Street, Wellington Street West and Montreal Road.

"You can't have really good curbside pickup if you have a two-foot snowbank that's blocking the passenger door from opening up," said Watson.

Still, Watson worries for the banquet halls, wedding business, and the overall tourism industry.

The city has only so many tools in its municipal toolkit as it tries to prop up local businesses ahead of a Canadian winter in a pandemic, and the mayor has a task force made up of local business and tourism groups working together to come up with ideas. Over the summer, for instance, the city promoted tourism in its rural areas.

Sectors that offer experiences hit hard

The City of Ottawa has been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy since the shutdown began in March.

In a report earlier this month, Steve Willis, the city's general manager responsible for economic development, described the impact on the tourism sector as "devastating".

Hotel occupancy was at 30.7 per cent in July. The tourism industry could miss out on $1.4 billion in visitor spending this year.

COVID-19 led festivals to cancel this year, leading to millions in lost tourism dollars. (CBC)

With festivals and performances cancelled, the arts and culture stands to lose $92 million to $150 million in employment income. And, of course, retail, food and entertainment are among the most affected.

As cool weather returns, Willis said the city will turn to social media and urge residents to buy local.

"If you can't sit on a patio, you can still order takeout from your favourite restaurants, because what we really want at the end fo the day is for those places still to be there," said Willis.