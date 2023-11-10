Doubling patio fees for restaurants 'ridiculous' with industry still recovering

Ottawa restaurant owners who set up patios on city rights-of-way are going to face a steep rate increase in 2024 after four years of pandemic-related relief.

It has left some business owners wondering whether it will be worth operating the patios they expanded during the pandemic at their current size and configuration. Especially since the city's loosening of patio rules was such an important lifeline for them during the pandemic.

The proposed 2024 city budget said the monthly rate for an outdoor sidewalk patio will go from $7.54 to $15.24 per square metre.

Ken Goodhue, owner of Deacon Brodie's on Elgin Street, said the increase in costs is unwelcome as the restaurant industry is already under significant financial pressure — with bankruptcies increasing across the country.

"Not only is there an increase in insurance, there's an increase in utilities, there's an increase in product costs, there's an increase in labour costs and now we're going to have to find a way to find enough rent to pay for doubling the rent of a patio," Goodhue said.

Goodhue on a sunnier day last November when the city had extended patio operations due to good weather. (Rachelle Elsiufi/ CBC News)

Deacon Brodie's expanded its patio by about 20 seats when the Elgin redevelopment was finished. Goodhue said that street front area is among the most popular, but he'll have to run the numbers on whether he can keep his 80-seat patio at its current size.

"Maybe shrinking the size of the patio might be the answer. It's not one we'd choose but it might be the only thing that makes economic sense."

'Lag between recovery and recovered'

Glebe Central Pub co-owner Dan Rogers added two fold-out tables and some chairs to the Bank Street sidewalk, enough to accommodate about 10 people. He said he has to consider folding them up for good.

Dan Rogers, co-owner of the Glebe Central Pub, stands between two of the fold-out tables the restaurant installed to create a sidewalk patio space on Bank Street. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"Anybody who is faced with a 100-plus-per-cent increase in a fee would say that that's ridiculous. Pandemic or not," Rogers said.

"What this is, I think, is a bit of a shell game at city hall where they're trying to live up to their commitment of a 2.5 per cent budget increase and they're offloading it on all of these fees across all of these various city programs."

Johny Bonnie, assistant general manager for the King Eddy and Lil'Z's Pizza, stands in front of the snow-covered patio of the King Eddy on Nov. 9, 2023. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

In the ByWard Market, the King Eddy and its sister restaurant Lil'Z's Pizza also expanded patios during the pandemic. The King Eddy has space for about 65 patrons, which cost the restaurant $1,639.95 per month for seven months or almost $12,000 for the past year.

Johny Bonnie, the restaurant's assistant general manager, said the return to pre-pandemic patio fees doesn't reflect the reality many businesses in the city's core are facing.

"Business hasn't really returned to pre-pandemic levels. Downtown vacancies are still up, foot traffic is still down. Those are all things that don't get factored into these decisions," Bonnie said.

"There's still a lag between recovery and recovered."

Someone passes the King Eddy patio in Ottawa's ByWard Market in late fall 2022. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC)

In a statement, the city said patio fees were waived between 2020 and 2022 as a response to COVID-19 related restrictions. They were reintroduced at a 50 per cent rate in 2023.

"This gradual approach was designed to help businesses with growing costs and economic instability while giving business owners time to adapt before the return of standard fees in 2024," said Mark Young, program manager for public realm and urban design, in the statement.

The proposed fees match the 2020 rate, adjusted for inflation, the statement added.