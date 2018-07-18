Question medical care, advocate urges patients

Most of us place too much trust in the health-care system, a patient advocate is warning after thousands of patients discovered they may have been exposed to dirty medical equipment at an Ottawa clinic.

The Main Street Family Medical Centre in Stittsville is under investigation after it was discovered the clinic was not properly cleaning and sterilizing equipment used in minor medical procedures.

Some 4,600 people who were patients at the clinic between December 2003 and April 25, 2018, may have been exposed to hepatitis B, C or HIV. Ottawa Public Health launched an investigation after receiving a complaint about the overall cleanliness of the clinic.

"This is really upsetting to know that this could go on this long and be not noticed by anybody," said Susan Hagar, a nurse and the founder and executive director of Nurse on Board, a patient advocacy group.

Susan Hagar, founder of Nurse on Board, says dirty medical equipment likely went unnoticed for 15 years because of trust in the health care system. 0:41

She believes some patients likely noticed problems in the more than 14 years the clinic has been open, but didn't speak up.

"People don't ask questions. They sometimes don't expect the level of care that they deserve, in my opinion, and so we don't generally have a community of empowered patients who expect better," she said.

"But the question is, why didn't somebody say something sooner?"

Restoring confidence

Patients who received letters informing them they could have been exposed to the dirty equipment should now be guaranteed timely access to blood tests and results, as well as help dealing with their anxiety, Hagar said.

She encourages patients to ask questions about the risks and benefits associated with certain procedures, and to keep detailed medical records.

Patients man also want to consider bringing witnesses to medical appointments so there's someone in the room when they're most vulnerable, Hagar said.