A leader of the so-called Freedom Convoy is expected to learn today whether or not he will be released on bail.

Pat King, who is from Red Deer, Alta., was one of the organizers of the three-week occupation in Ottawa.

He was arrested last Friday and is facing charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey a court order, and counselling to obstruct police. He broadcast his arrest in a livestream, which was viewed by thousands of people on social media.

During his first bail hearing Tuesday, most of the discussion focused on his proposed surety — a fellow protester — and whether he was likely to violate any conditions placed on him. The surety is pledging $50,000 to ensure King won't violate those conditions.

The hearing is set to resume at 10 a.m. Friday.

'At war with city of Ottawa'

At Tuesday's hearing, fellow Albertan Kerry Komix was put forward as King's proposed surety — someone who acts as an accused's supervisor, ensuring any bail conditions are followed — and could forfeit the money if he breaks those conditions.

Crown lawyer Moiz Karimjee said there was a "substantial likelihood" King would reoffend before showing video footage of King mocking Ottawa residents who claimed they couldn't sleep because of the near-constant honking horns.

"He was at war with the city of Ottawa. Noise was a form of torture that was implemented on the citizens of Ottawa by Mr. King," Karimjee told the court.

"This was a clear, clear commission of a criminal offence," Karimjee said.

Cal Rosemond, who is representing King, said while his client laughing at Ottawa residents may be "mean-spirited," it was not illegal.

Court denies bail to Lich, allows it for Barber

Tamara Lich, another major organizer of the three-week occupation in Ottawa, was denied bail on Tuesday.

She was behind the now-halted GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $10 million to support those involved in the convoy. She was arrested a day before King, and charged with counselling to commit mischief.

During her bail hearing, the judge said she was not convinced Lich would go home, stay there and stop her alleged counselling.

"This community has already been impacted enough by some of the criminal activity and blockades you took part in and even led," said Justice Julie Bourgeois.

"You have had plenty of opportunity to remove yourself and even others from this criminal activity but obstinately chose not to and persistently counselled others not to either.

Tamara Lich and Pat King are among two of the people facing charges by Ottawa police for their roles in the so-called Freedom Convoy. (CBC News)

Prior to her arrest, Lich said she wasn't concerned about being arrested, didn't think the protest was illegal and also said her bank account was frozen.

In her decision to deny Lich bail, the judge said she could face a "lengthy'' prison sentence, if convicted.

Lich is scheduled to return to court March 2, but her lawyer told CBC Lich is planning to appeal the decision to deny bail.