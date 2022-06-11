Parliament, Wellington Street reopened, after police find no threat to public safety

Parts of downtown Ottawa are reopening after being closed off by police for several hours Saturday afternoon, as officers investigated what they described as a "suspicious incident."

Wellington Street between Elgin Street and Bronson Street was closed for around three hours, as well as Metcalfe Street between Albert and Slater streets.

Ottawa police said the investigation found there was no risk to public safety in a tweet.

Heavily armed officers were stationed along roads leading to Wellington, with vehicles and police tape blocking access.

At least some employees who work in the Parliamentary precinct received an email saying an ongoing operation is taking place to deal with a possible threat.

"There has been a SHELTER IN PLACE order given for the Precinct, this entails no movements in or out of our buildings. Parliament Hill has been evacuated."

Around 4 p.m. the public was permitted to return to the area.