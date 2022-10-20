3rd Parliament Hill interpreter hospitalized in 5 years

Public Services and Procurement Canada says it's investigating what led to a Parliament Hill language interpreter needing help from paramedics last week.

The department said she is the third interpreter to be hospitalized while on shift in the past five years.

During a Senate committee last week, two witnesses did not wear the recommended headset, and loud feedback briefly interrupted the proceedings.

An interpreter went into acoustic shock, which involves concussion-like symptoms caused by the startling of inner-ear muscles.

She left the room, collapsed and was put into an ambulance as another interpreter took her place, which a union said is inappropriate.

The department said it's now looking into what caused the issue, with parliamentary staff saying the system seemed to be in good shape.

There has been an increase in reports of hearing injuries among federal interpreters since parliamentary work shifted to virtual formats during the pandemic, with Translation Bureau attention on hearing problems going back to 2019.

The bureau's president and CEO said in June the bureau has been studying hearing health, upgrading audio systems and providing advice on better headsets.