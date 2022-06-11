Parliament evacuated, Wellington closed for police action

Wellington Street between Elgin Street and Bronson Street was closed Saturday afternoon for what police described as an "active police operation."

Metcalfe Street has been closed between Albert Street and Slater Street.

Heavily armed officers are stationed along roads leading to Wellington, with vehicles and police tape blocking access.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.

At least some employees who work in the Parliamentary precinct received an email saying an ongoing operation is taking place to deal with a possible threat.

"There has been a SHELTER IN PLACE order given for the Precinct, this entails no movements in or out of our buildings. Parliament Hill has been evacuated."