Parliament evacuated, Wellington closed for police action
Armed officers, vehicles and police tape blocking access to Parliament Hill
Wellington Street between Elgin Street and Bronson Street was closed Saturday afternoon for what police described as an "active police operation."
Metcalfe Street has been closed between Albert Street and Slater Street.
Heavily armed officers are stationed along roads leading to Wellington, with vehicles and police tape blocking access.
Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.
At least some employees who work in the Parliamentary precinct received an email saying an ongoing operation is taking place to deal with a possible threat.
"There has been a SHELTER IN PLACE order given for the Precinct, this entails no movements in or out of our buildings. Parliament Hill has been evacuated."
Wellington street is closed between Elgin and at least to Bank - told there is an active public safety operation underway, parliamentary police working w/ OPS. Police w/ guns out blocking streets to Parliament. Avoid area if possible. <a href="https://t.co/VvUchmfC5e">pic.twitter.com/VvUchmfC5e</a>—@DCFraser