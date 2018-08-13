A suburban Ottawa councillor wants cyclists with long commutes to be able to leave their vehicles in underused lots at city parks during the workweek.

Kanata North Coun. Marianne Wilkinson says bylaw officers cracked down in May on residents who'd stashed their cars at Andrew Haydon Park before jumping on their bikes and pedalling to work downtown.

She now wants the city to set aside a handful of "park-and-cycle" spaces, preferably at the west Ottawa park — even though city staff have told her that location won't work.

"If they could have a place part way along [their route] and cycle from that point, then we would encourage more people to continue to cycle," said Wilkinson, who's introducing a related motion this week at the city's transportation committee.

"It's really meeting one of the city's objectives."

'An unsuitable location'

Patrick Pearce was one of about a dozen commuters who received a $95 ticket for leaving his car at Andrew Haydon Park.

"I was surprised, I guess," said Pearce, who's been making the approximately 13-kilometre bike trip from the park to his government job for the past three years.

"We are kind of park users. Because we're using the cycling network, and we're using the park facilities at the beginning of the day and the end of the day."

After he and others complained, Wilkinson asked city staff to find a space where roughly 10 spots could be reserved on weekdays for commuters.

The city responded that the lots near Andrew Haydon Park were "an unsuitable location" for such a project because they're heavily used during the day.

However, one lot near Britannia Park that boasts 50 parking spaces and sits about 500 metres from the Ottawa River multi-use pathway has potential.

"The [Britannia Park] parking lot is primarily used on evenings and weekends," the city said. "Without interfering with current operations, 10 of the 50 spots could be designated for all-day parking to accommodate park-and-cycle commuters."

Still, freeing up spaces at municipal recreation facilities marks "a significant departure" from the current rules, the city told Wilkinson, and both the transportation committee and city council would have to weigh in first.

Better than nothing

Between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m., drivers can leave their vehicles at Andrew Haydon Park for as long as they want "as long as [they] are actively using the park," said Kevin Wherry, the city's acting general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services.

In an email to CBC News, Wherry said bylaw officers had issued 69 tickets in 2018 for various violations at the park's three lots. There had also been 190 park permits issued for special events this year, he added.

Changing the rules to allow for park-and-cycle spots would require a zoning amendment, Wherry said — something that could take "a minimum of six months, assuming there are no appeals."

Wilkinson said she passes by the Andrew Haydon Park lots almost every day, and in her experience, they're mostly empty. When CBC showed up at the park last Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., only about half the spots were occupied.

Wilkinson said the Britannia Park lot poses its own problems, namely the additional traffic drivers would have to wade through on Carling Avenue to get there.

"It's not a long distance [away], but unfortunately it is an area where you get a lot of congestion," she said.

"But if it's the only thing we can get, it's better than not getting anything."

Temporary solution

The National Capital Commission already offers park-and-cycle spots in Ottawa and Gatineau, but Wilkinson said they're inconveniently located for many bike commuters coming from the Kanata area.

So at Wednesday's transportation committee meeting, she'll pitch a temporary solution: a dashboard permit system that would allow roughly 10 drivers to use the spots at Britannia Park on workdays.

Ultimately, Wilkinson said she'd like to see the zoning regime change so city staff, working with councillors, can come up with alternative uses for parking spaces "where it's not going to cause a problem."

Pearce echoes Wilkinson's concerns about the Britannia Park lot, but said if transportation committee and city council approves the dashboard permit proposal, he'll snap one up.

"Oh, 100 per cent," he said. "I'll try to be the first in line."