Parking ban in effect as city continues to clear slushy streets

The City of Ottawa implemented a winter weather parking ban as of 3 p.m. Sunday. The ban will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

Snow removal crews have been working since Saturday night to clear the slushy streets and will continue overnight Sunday, said Laila Gibbons, the city's director of roads and parking services.

The parking ban is in place to ensure "that all roads and sidewalks, as well as the cycling lanes are ready for the Monday morning commute," she said.

Gibbons said crews were focusing their efforts on main roadways and sidewalks Sunday morning and moved to residential areas in the afternoon.

In a statement on its website, the city said the type of snow that has been falling across the region – wet, heavy snow – can build up and be a problem if left unattended.

"It slows down our work because it is so heavy, but we do want to get it off the roads and sidewalks. [So that] we don't get those icy conditions that we saw last year," Gibbons said.

See a catch basin covered in snow & ice? Clearing it off will help w/ drainage near your home. <a href="https://t.co/uFDNOauYbz">pic.twitter.com/uFDNOauYbz</a> —@ottawacity

Parking restrictions

That means only vehicles parked in areas that haven't already been plowed run the risk of being ticketed.

The city has opened a number of lots for residents to park overnight, but parking will only be free until the ban ends. The city-owned lots include 210 Gloucester St., 110 Laurier Ave. W., 762 Somerset St. W., and 70 Clarence St.