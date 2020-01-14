Parents left scrambling as teacher walkout approaches

Some parents are scrambling to figure out alternative child-care options as schools across Ottawa are set to close for another one-day strike by teachers Wednesday.

Members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) are set to walk off the job Wednesday, closing both high school and elementary schools under the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien for the day.

"It's definitely difficult for every parent," said Sayeed Choudhery, whose child attends John Young Elementary School in Kanata.

Somebody will have to step in at some point. It cannot just go on too long. - Sayeed Choudhery, parent

"Either me or my wife will have to take a day off ... tomorrow or work from home. So we have to find a solution for that."

While Choudhery said he's troubled by education cuts and growing class sizes, he's hopeful the teachers' unions and the Ontario government can reach an agreement quickly.

"Somebody will have to step in at some point. It cannot just go on too long," he said. "One more strike would [affect] everybody. One more strike is way too much. It's already two, and I can't [withstand] one more."

Parent and occasional teacher Heather Thur took part in a "walk-in" Tuesday in support of teachers. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Day camps available

The City of Ottawa and other organizations are offering day camps Wednesday to help alleviate the burden on parents, but many of those programs cost money, an added cost some families simply can't afford.

"I know it's very difficult for parents who would have to take a day off work," said Heather Thur, an occasional teacher whose daughter attends John Young, where a small group of parents held a "walk-in" in support of teachers Tuesday morning.

"So far, from who I've talked to, most people are in support. They're OK to scramble for a day, hopefully that it will make a difference and that negotiations can go forward so that it doesn't continue."

Thur said she's lucky to be able to leave her two kids with her parents while she walks the picket line Wednesday.

When could strikes become a burden?

With further job action planned for other school boards next week, and the looming possibility the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) could announce more rolling strikes, even some parents who support the teachers warn there will be a breaking point.

"I think the teachers deserve a [decent] wage and class sizes that they can manage. It's hard enough to manage three kids as a parent, so having class sizes go up a third or 20 per cent or whatever is kind of unacceptable," said John Minot, who has three children in Ottawa schools.

"Obviously there's a point at which [a strike] becomes a burden on the community as a whole. There is a point. I don't think we've come close to reaching that yet. I think the burden's been placed on the teachers now."