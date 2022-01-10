Some Ottawa parents say they can't get their school-aged children into the free emergency child care promised by the Ontario government, despite space being available, due to the latest instructions to prioritize a certain subset of frontline workers.

The province's reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic provides a detailed and lengthy list of workers who qualify for free emergency child care during the latest shift to virtual learning, which includes health-care workers, grocery store and pharmacy employees, construction workers, truck drivers and transit workers, among many others.

The City of Ottawa then said in a memo to council late last week the province had asked municipalities to prioritize access to emergency child care specifically for "frontline health-care workers providing in-person care" and individuals who work directly with children in emergency child-care centres.

It's a hard pill to swallow for Lindsay Moffatt, who runs a daycare centre in Kanata, but also has a six-year-old at home.

"I cried, I cried at work, and it was very tough because I still come to work every single day and and now I have to figure out my own child care, too," Moffatt said.

Moffatt's daycare isn't on the province's approved list of emergency child-care providers so she doesn't qualify to apply for the services that started Jan. 10.

"It feels like I'm abandoning my own child, for other people's children, and that's my job for sure … but it's heartbreaking for me and my own child," she said.

Lindsay Moffatt, right, and her daughter Ava Brooks pictured here on Ava's first day of Grade 1. (Submitted by Lindsay Moffatt)

Capt. Ashley Stewart is a logistics officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, and her position is included on the province's list. Still, she also hasn't been able to secure child care for her five-year-old daughter this week.

"I don't understand what parents are expected to do with their kids if they have to be at their job," Stewart said.

Emergency child care spaces available

The shift to virtual learning in Ontario only remains in place for the rest of this week, and CBC News learned late Monday night that schools across Ontario will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, according to sources with knowledge of the decision.

Michel Laflamme, executive director of Aladin Childcare Services, said he has space for school-aged children at his facilities this week, but he has turned many families away because the current priority list is so narrow.

Laflamme said it's up to the centre to request proof of employment to ensure he's only offering space to families who are on the list of prioritized workers.

"People are trying to get any kind of service, so we really have to be vigilant because then it's going to fall on us to prove that the people that were here were actually in the targeted families," Laflamme said.

Out of 125 spaces available at three of his sites, Laflamme said on Monday only 39 had been filled.

He suspects many families of prioritized workers have chosen not to use emergency child care for just one week.

The City of Ottawa says it will continue to monitor capacity and may expand the prioritization of the province’s eligibility list. (Submitted by Corinne Rainville)

Staying home with children

Sana Abdulhussein is one of the parents who decided to forgo emergency child care this week and just stay home with her children.

She and her husband both work at a dental clinic in Ottawa and would qualify for care, but Abdulhussein held out hope that schools would reopen so they could avoid that route entirely.

"It's already stressful, and now [with] school online, it's too much on their mental health, so this is what I'm trying to avoid," Abdulhussein said.

In a written statement from the City of Ottawa, children's services director Jason Sabourin said the city is working with service providers to determine operational capacity in the coming days, and more service providers will be added as they are approved by the province.

"As child care service providers are independent business organizations, we rely on their operational abilities and capacity to offer services to families during times of provincial restrictions," the statement said.

The city's website says emergency child care service may be expanded to other families later, but a memo sent to council last week said system capacity and spaces available could be impacted by staffing shortages being experienced by child-care service providers.