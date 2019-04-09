Anxious parents eager to vaccinate babies against measles

Some Ottawa parents with babies under 12 months of age are anxious to get their little ones vaccinated for measles, but that option is only available in certain cases.

Dr. Jane Liddle, a pediatrician for 25 years, said her office in Barrhaven fields at least a dozen calls a day from parents inquiring about early vaccination.

"But presently in the Ottawa area we have not changed our ways, of yet, with regards to how we are immunizing, if they are staying in this area," Liddle said.

Typically, Ottawa Public Health offers the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine only after babies celebrate their first birthday.

A mother's anxiety

Alex Stephenson said she phoned her pediatrician to inquire about getting her six-month-old daughter vaccinated early, but was advised against it.

The mother of two considers herself "hyper-vigilant" when it comes to vaccinations because her son, who is now almost two, caught bacterial meningitis when he was just 10 days old.

The family spent six weeks in hospital while he recovered.

"No parent wants to see their kid sick with anything, but if you've already been through that roller-coaster, you definitely don't want to get on it again," Stephenson said.

While she trusts her pediatrician's advice, Stephenson admits she's still anxious.

"Just because we are a family that's gone through that and watched our kid suffer ... it just adds and builds to that anxiety," she said.

Some exceptions

Liddle said there are exceptions for babies over the age of six months who are going to be travelling to an area experiencing a measles outbreak, or who are believed to have come into contact with the measles virus.

In those cases, Liddle said she's been administering the vaccine as an extra dose, but those patients will still receive a vaccination after their first birthday as well as their four-year booster shot.

"In children under the age of 12 months it is unclear whether they will form the best and full response to a live virus vaccine. Their immune system needs to mature," Liddle said.

"That doesn't mean they won't necessarily mount a response — we just don't know if they will mount a full response."

2 adult cases confirmed

Public health officials are now investigating two unrelated cases of measles in Ottawa. In both cases, the adult patients contracted the disease while travelling abroad.

Because measles is highly infectious, health officials have launched a campaign to contact hundreds of people who may have come into contact with the two patients at restaurants, shops and hospitals.

The cases are the first in Ottawa since two were identified in 2016.

Early symptoms of measles include fever, cough and tiny white spots in the mouth, followed by the characteristic blotchy rash three to seven days after the first symptoms appear.

Public health officials are advising anyone who feels ill to isolate themselves and call their physician's office before venturing out to a hospital or clinic.