Killing boars, elk at Outaouais safari park nets man 1-year sentence

A man has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for poaching animals at a wildlife safari park in Montebello, Que., last year, and for other crimes in the days leading up to it, in what he told court was an uncharacteristic "moment of madness" in early November 2022.

The man, then 42, was arrested at Parc Omega on Nov. 10, 2022, along with a 21-year-old man.

A park employee had called police after seeing a vehicle illegally enter the site and hearing "possible gunshots," Quebec provincial police said at the time.

The men's vehicle contained the carcasses of three wild boars and an elk, as well as firearms, court heard.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in December to three counts of killing animals in captivity, breaking and entering, and committing a firearm-related offence. He received a 10-month sentence.

Was found with firearms in vehicle before poaching

A few days before the poaching, the 42-year-old man was twice intercepted by police in his vehicle with various firearms, including once when his young son was at his side.

After the poaching, police searched his home and found four hunting firearms — three of which weren't locked up.

In Quebec court on Thursday, the man (now 43) pleaded guilty to several charges, including breaking and entering, and using a firearm during a breaking and entering.

He was given a 12-month sentence (with credit for four days spent in custody), and two years of probation. Among other conditions, he can't possess firearms or replicas for 10 years, must surrender the guns he has, must continue therapy and anger management, and can't go to Parc Omega.

Mitigating factors included his guilty plea and lack of a criminal record before November 2022, court heard. He also can no longer work as a hunting guide, and had to sell his house and move in with his parents outside the region.

'I only have regrets'

The man's lawyer, Mathieu Bourgon, told court his client was having alcohol problems before the events, and that it may have contributed to his misconduct.

Quebec court Judge Anouk Desaulniers told the man alcohol is his "enemy," and that consuming it made him do "unusual and deplorable things."

"A loaded rifle in your vehicle with your son is dangerous for him, for you and for the police. This is unacceptable," she said.

"I think about it, and I have nothing but remorse. I have hurt people and society. I only have regrets," the man told court in French.