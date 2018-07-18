Parc Oméga to add accommodations, night tour

The Quebec government has announced new funding for Parc Oméga in Montebello, Que., to build more overnight accommodations and launch a nighttime walking tour.

The wildlife park, about 80 kilometres east of Ottawa, will receive $3.25 million toward the upgrades.

Parc Oméga is also looking at creating an Indigenous-themed trail that would include totems.

The provincial government announced new funding Tuesday for Parc Oméga in Montebello, Que., to build overnight accommodations and start a new night tour. 0:38

The park is hoping the initiative will add to its current attractions, including a variety of wild animals from Quebec and the rest of Canada, living in their natural environment.

The new nighttime tour will not have a negative impact on the wildlife, stressed Olivier Fabre, owner of Parc Oméga.

"Animals, even in daytime, if they do not want to see visitors, they have huge spaces where they can retreat," he said in French.

"It is the same at night."

A visitor feeds an elk a carrot at Parc Oméga on July 13, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Quebec MNA for Papineau, Alexandre Iracà, was on hand to make the funding announcement.

"This new project will be a plus for tourists who want to live unique experiences in the heart of our beautiful nature," he said in French.

Last year the park welcome more than 270,00 visitors, according to Tourisme Outaouais.