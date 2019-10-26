Skip to Main Content
Small plane makes unscheduled landing in Gatineau park
Ottawa

All 3 people on board were unhurt

CBC News ·
This small plane came to rest in Gatineau's Parc de la Baie at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2019. All three people on board were unhurt. (Radio-Canada)

Three people escaped injury Saturday afternoon after their small plane made an unscheduled landing in a Gatineau, Que., park.

The plane touched down in Parc de la Baie at around 5 p.m., according to the Gatineau Police Service.

Paramedics said the three people on board — one pilot and two passengers — were unhurt.

According to the Canadian Civil Aircraft Registry, the plane is owned by Ottawa Biplane Adventures and is based out of the Ottawa-Rockcliffe Airport.

Local authorities told Radio-Canada they believe the plane suffered a mechanical issue.

Gatineau police say they're now trying to contact the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which has a mandate to investigate incidents like Saturday's unexpected landing.

