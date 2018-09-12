Frontenac paramedics worry about mental toll of violence, threats

The Frontenac Paramedic Service said it's concerned violence directed at its paramedics is having a long-term impact.

In late August, two paramedics were threatened with a knife while responding to a call in Kingston.

Last week, a paramedic was threatened on Wolfe Island in an incident the OPP is now investigating.

There have been two other similar incidents in the past three months on the island, according to the service.

Gale Chevalier, deputy chief of operations with the service, said she worries these threats are taking a long-term toll.

"We are really concerned that paramedics go out into the field to treat people and now they're having to worry that they might be physically or verbally assaulted," she said on CBC Radio's All in A Day.

"That has an ongoing effect on their mental wellness."

Chevalier said paramedics deal with emotional people all the time and tension is to be expected, but the knife in Kingston was frightening.

"Violence against paramedics isn't anything new, but by far this [was] the most significant event in recent history," she said.

She said leadership has been encouraging paramedics to report incidents, which could be part of why they are seeing more, but in any case they have to feel safe in their job.

In the meantime, Chevalier said she's encouraging paramedics to make sure a situation is safe before they head in and leave a situation if they feel unsafe.

"We ask the paramedics to be extremely aware of their surroundings."