Paramedics treat dozens for heat-related issues on Canada Day

Ottawa paramedics say they've treated dozens of people for heat-related issues during the city's Canada Day celebrations as scorching temperatures descend upon the capital.

The temperature had risen from a Sunday morning low of 20 C to 34 C by noon, according to Environment Canada.

The humidity, however, is making it feel more like the mid-40s.

Before noon, 35 people had already been treated at Canada Day events across the city for heat-related issues.

Three people were taken to hospital for heat exhaustion, Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.

One person also had a heart attack at Mayor Jim Watson's Canada Day breakfast, he added.

Misting stations

Unlike last year's celebrations, as of 1 p.m. there were no lineups to get past security and onto Parliament Hill, the Department of Canadian Heritage said in a statement.

The highest recorded temperature for the city on July 1 was 36.7 C in 1963, when the annual celebration of the birth of the Canada was called Dominion Day. The first Canada Day celebration wasn't until 1983.

Thousands of people are already on Parliament Hill this year despite the heat. Many are taking advantage of misting stations set up for the celebration to help people cool off.

The City of Ottawa's public health agency is advising participants celebrating Canada Day in the city to make plans to seek shelter from the sun to avoid overexposure, avoid strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids and limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol.