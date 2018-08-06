Paramedics deluged by heat-related calls as hot weather hits Ottawa

Ottawa paramedics say they've been dealing with a deluge of heat-related emergencies this long weekend, as temperatures soar across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a wide swath of the Ottawa-Gatineau area, forecasting highs in the low 30s all weekend, with significant humidity to boot.

On Sunday, Ottawa hit 32 C, but the humidity made conditions feel closer to 40.

"We're seeing calls all over the place," said Darryl Wilton, superintendent of operations for the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

"The good news, at this point in time, is that the high heat hasn't produced any blackouts. And when we have the hydro go out, of course, air conditioners go down with that."

Darryl Wilton, superintendent of operations for the Ottawa Paramedic Service, says his crews have been dealing with calls 'all over the place' during this hot, humid long weekend. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

'Drinking lots of water'

The temperatures are hitting the downtown area hard, as thousands of people crowd onto the Sparks Street pavement for the annual Ottawa International Buskerfest.

"We're drinking lots of water, standing in the shade," said Leslie Atkinson, who was there with her children. "I love it. I'm not going to complain."

Proper hydration is one of the most important steps people should take during an extreme hot weather event, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The health agency has issued a number of tips for staying cool and safe during this long weekend's hot spell. They include:

Drinking plenty of fluids, preferably water, and limiting caffeine or alcohol.

Avoiding strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, light clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.

Seeking out shade or air-conditioned locations like libraries, malls or community centres.

Always making sure not to leave children, pets or the elderly alone in vehicles — even if the windows are open.

Extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death, Ottawa Public Health said in their media advisory.

Leslie Atkinson stands in the shade on Sparks Street during a heat wave in Ottawa on Aug. 5, 2018. She and her family have been trying to stay cool by staying out of direct sunlight and drinking lots of water. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Don't be afraid to ask for help

Wilton said paramedics are also being dispatched to the areas around Ottawa — particularly west of the city, where ongoing forest fires are contributing to the heat.

He suggested people sleep in the basement if that's an option, and check in on anyone they know who may be at risk from a heat-related illness.

Wilton also urged people not to be afraid to ask for assistance themselves if escaping the heat isn't possible.

"If you're experiencing symptoms or your house is just too hot and can't get help, ask a friend a family member or a neighbour," he said.

"If you don't ask for help, people don't expect that you need help. Ottawa's a really kind city."

Heat warnings are issued when the temperature is expected to exceed 31 C during the daytime and won't drop below 20 C at night, or when conditions feel like 40 with the humidity for two straight days.

Environment Canada says cooler weather should arrive in the region by Tuesday.