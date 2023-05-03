City of Ottawa under pressure to cover costly bill for paramedic calls

Mayors in neighbouring communities are calling on the City of Ottawa to reimburse their counties for the number of times ambulances respond to calls in Ottawa.

By law in Ontario, municipalities must dispatch their paramedics to a call in a neighbouring jurisdiction if they are the closest to the patient, regardless of municipal borders, and there's no requirement for municipalities to reimburse each other.

A report tabled in March at a committee for the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville showed from January 2018 to December 2022 paramedics from the county responded to 2,571 calls in Ottawa, compared to just 297 times Ottawa paramedics answered calls in Leeds-Grenville.

According to the warden of Leeds-Grenville, the net difference of 2,274 calls has translated into an additional expense of $950,000 her county.

"We're looking for a fair and equitable outcome," said warden Nancy Peckford. "We know the City of Ottawa is also working very hard to respond to the needs of its own residents."

Nancy Peckford, mayor of North Grenville and warden of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, is helping to lead an effort to seek financial compensation for neighbouring municipalities that send their paramedics to calls in Ottawa. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Ottawa has been dealing with a record number of "Level Zero" designations — when there are no ambulances to respond to a 911 call — meaning the city often finds itself relying on neighbouring jurisdictions.

Peckford stresses the issue for Leeds-Grenville is not just monetary.

"When you take a single ambulance out of circulation in Leeds and Grenville it has a very notable impact on call service times and our capacity to respond to our local residents," she said.

The United Counties of Leeds Grenville, which is made up of 13 municipalities, borders the southwest edge of Ottawa and stretches from Kemptville in the northeast to Gananoque in the southwest.

John Beddows, the mayor of Gananoque, said the issue is about the cost to taxpayers.

"We will always answer the call," said Beddows. "When your neighbour's house is on fire you go, no questions asked. But the City of Ottawa is not willing to make our taxpayers whole."

Beddows said he doesn't feel ratepayers in Gananoque and other municipalities should be on the hook for an essential service in the nation's capital.

"Let's talk about how to do things in a way that's equitable for everybody at the table," he added.

Gananoque, Ont., Mayor John Beddows says neighbours help neighbours, but he wants an equitable arrangement to be reached with the City of Ottawa over paramedic costs. (Eden Grove Photography)

Eastern Ontario wardens to discuss larger issue

Peckford said she plans to raise the issue with her colleagues at next Thursday's meeting of the caucus of wardens of eastern Ontario, as she believes the problem affects all of the capital's neighbours in Ontario.

She said she hopes the meeting will lead to a common strategy going forward to get either Ottawa or the province, or both, to reconcile the unplanned expenses.

Prior to 2015 the province of Ontario required municipalities to reimburse each other for the costs of dispatching paramedics across their borders. When the obligation was dropped, the province said it would cover 50 per cent of the operating costs of municipal paramedic services.

Ottawa's paramedic chief Pierre Poirier says the city appreciates the help of neighbouring municipalities as it deals with a shortage of ambulances. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

In a written statement, Ottawa's paramedic chief Pierre Poirier pointed to the fact Ottawa is not legally obliged to reimburse neighbouring paramedic services, and those municipalities are required to respond to calls outside their respective regions.

"We thank the various local paramedic services that provide paramedic care to our residents," he wrote.

Poirier added the recent addition of 14 new paramedics as part of the 2023 municipal budget will help alleviate some of the response volume pressures within the city.