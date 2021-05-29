Police investigate parachuting accident near Gatineau airport
Police were called to the accident scene at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No details have been released about any injuries.
Few details so far
Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating a parachuting accident near the city's airport.
Officers were called to the scene of the accident at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The investigation is in its early stages, police told Radio-Canada.
As of 6 p.m., no details about any injuries had been released.