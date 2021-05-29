Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Police investigate parachuting accident near Gatineau airport

Police were called to the accident scene at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No details have been released about any injuries.

Few details so far

Gatineau Police Service patrol cars are parked near the scene of a parachuting accident near the city's airport on May 29, 2021. (Marielle Guimond/Radio-Canada)

Police in Gatineau, Que., are investigating a parachuting accident near the city's airport.

Officers were called to the scene of the accident at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is in its early stages, police told Radio-Canada.

As of 6 p.m., no details about any injuries had been released.

