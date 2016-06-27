Para Transpo riders apply more pressure for better booking options

Advocates say the City of Ottawa needs to pick up the pace and launch an online booking system for Para Transpo users.

Members with the Healthy Transportation Coalition and Ottawa Transit Riders are kicking off a three-day ParaParity campaign Tuesday, part of an ongoing push for the service for people who struggle with taking conventional city buses to not just take reservations over the phone.

They're calling for an online booking system to be in place by the end of 2020, a 50/50 split for seats to be booked over the phone and online and for the city to allow same-day pickup service.

Sally Thomas relies on Para Transpo in the winter because snow-covered sidewalks make it nearly impossible for her to get to the bus stop, but leaving her house is also a burden.

She sets an alarm to call Para Transpo at 7 a.m. then spends up to two hours waiting to book a pickup for the next day.

"I pay the same price as other users of OC Transpo, it should be the same service and I'm not getting anywhere near the same service," she said.

Sally Thomas has weekly medical appointments that she hopes a Para Transpo online system would help her get to without the significant wait times she currently experiences. (Patrick Louiseize/CBC)

She feels the current system is also inaccessible for people with certain disabilities.

"People with dexterity problems, people with hearing issues, people with speech issues, currently cannot really use the phone by themselves and have to get others to make their bookings for them."

'Feels like I'm trapped'

Kyle Humphrey has spina bifida and said not having the option for same-day pickup can affect both his social life and being able to make it into work on short notice.

"I have the freedom, during the summer, to walk my 400 metres to the bus and take the bus, but when the wintertime comes it's impossible to get out anywhere," he said.

"It feels like I'm trapped."

Kyle Humphrey says an online booking system would make a world of difference to many people who rely on Para Transpo. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

He wants the city to invest in both a Para Transp app, similar to ride-hailing services, and an online booking system.

"It would change, not just my world, but it would change the lives of so many people."

Toronto has dual booking

Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawlson King has raised questions to the city's Transit Commission about why there is still no online booking system in place for Para Transpo users.

King points to the City of Toronto as an example of a city which has a dual reservation system in place — online and over the phone — for people with disabilities.

"It's my intent to, in the next budget, to ask that become a budget priority, so that we can treat people with dignity and respect when they're seeking public transport," he said.

In June, OC Transpo's general manager John Manconi told the transit commission it would cost around $1 million and require five full-time employees to implement an online booking system.

However, he said the focus has been on getting the new LRT system up and running.

A report by OC Transpo is expected by the end of the year.