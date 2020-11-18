Mathieu Lacombe re-elected in Papineau
CBC News projects Mathieu Lacombe will win the electoral division of Papineau in Quebec's 43rd provincial election.
7 candidates were on the ballot in riding
In the 2018 election, Coalition Avenir Québec candidate Lacombe defeated the Liberal incumbent.
Papineau comprises several municipalities, including Lochaber, Thurso, Val-des-Bois, Papineauville and Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix. The Liberals held the riding since the 1980s before that.
Its population is 77,985, with 63,643 registered voters.
Seven candidates were running in the riding, which spans 3,594 square kilometres.
- Audrey-Ann Chicoine, Parti Québécois
- Cédric Brazeau, Démocratie Directe
- Marc Carrière, Conservative Party of Quebec
- Marie-Claude Latourelle, Québec Solidaire
- Mathieu Lacombe, Coalition Avenir Québec (Incumbent)
- Melissa Arbour, Green Party of Quebec
- Wittlyn Kate Semervil, Quebec Liberal Party