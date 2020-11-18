Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Mathieu Lacombe re-elected in Papineau

CBC News projects Mathieu Lacombe will win the electoral division of Papineau in Quebec's 43rd provincial election. 

7 candidates were on the ballot in riding

CBC News ·
Quebec Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe was the incumbent in Papineau. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

In the 2018 election, Coalition Avenir Québec candidate Lacombe defeated the Liberal incumbent.

Papineau comprises several municipalities, including Lochaber, Thurso, Val-des-Bois, Papineauville and Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix. The Liberals held the riding since the 1980s before that.

Its population is 77,985, with 63,643 registered voters. 

Seven candidates were running in the riding, which spans 3,594 square kilometres.

  • Audrey-Ann Chicoine, Parti Québécois
  • Cédric Brazeau, Démocratie Directe
  • Marc Carrière, Conservative Party of Quebec 
  • Marie-Claude Latourelle, Québec Solidaire
  • Mathieu Lacombe, Coalition Avenir Québec (Incumbent)
  • Melissa Arbour, Green Party of Quebec
  • Wittlyn Kate Semervil, Quebec Liberal Party
A map showing the borders of Quebec's electoral division of Papineau.
Papineau is comprised of several municipalities, including Lochaber, Val-des-Bois, Papineauville and Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix. (Élections Québec)
Ottawa Morning9:09What are the top issues for West Quebec voters as the Quebec election approaches?
Editors-in-chief of two local newspapers track what how the election is resonating with residents in this region.
