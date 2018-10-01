Mathieu Lacombe of the CAQ wins in Papineau
Longtime Liberal riding becomes CAQ
Voters in the riding of Papineau, have made a dramatic change, ending decades of Liberal rule and electing former TVA journalist Mathieu Lacombe of the Coalition Avenir Québec to represent them in the National Assembly, CBC News is projecting.
Lacombe had 46.8 per cent of the vote with 40.2 per cent of polls reporting. His closest challenger, Liberal Alexandre Iracàm had 26 per cent of the vote. Iracàm had been MNA since 2012.
The riding largely made up of communities east of Gatineau, Que., includes Val-des-Bois, Montebello and Thurso, and has been Liberal since 1981.
Experts had expected a tough race for Iracà this time around with a field of candidates including Lacombe, teacher Yves Destroismaisons of the Parti Québécois, and Mélanie Pilon-Gauvin of Québec Solidaire, who works in community development and social services.
