After 131 years, Winchester Press prints last edition

The Winchester Press has published its final edition.

The Ottawa-area newspaper, which has been publishing weekly for 131 years, announced last week that its New Year's Day edition would be its last. The paper's printing presses started rolling in 1888, with the paper covering a large area around Ottawa, including Kemptville, Ont., and Dundas County.

"I really want it known that the employees did not at all want it to end this way. A lot of us are ashamed that it ended this way," said Matthew Uhrig, the paper's former editor.

"[We're] not even being given the opportunity to print one last edition to say goodbye. It was just such an unceremonious end."

Post thanks readers

The paper announced the closure on social media Friday. No explanation was given for the decision, except that it was due to circumstances beyond the staff's control.

The statement said staff would like to thank their loyal customers and readers for their support over the years.

"It has been our privilege to document the many happenings throughout Dundas County and beyond," the post read.

"We were truly blessed to be welcomed into your places of business, homes, schools and hospitals to document life in our towns."

The paper had between 2,000 and 3,000 subscribers, according to Uhrig, and was available in upwards of 30 stores.

Uhrig worked at the Winchester Press for the last decade, and in the role of editor for the last seven years.

He said that the paper had been operating on a "shoestring budget."

Prescott Journal transitioning

The Prescott Journal, another local paper in the area, released a statement on social media Friday, as well, saying it would not publish for the next two weeks.

Both papers had the same owner, according to Uhrig.

The post read that the decision was due to "internal changes needed to ensure the long-range stability of our products as we move forward."