2 killed in crash on Highway 417 in rural west Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people were struck and killed as they stood beside a stopped pickup truck on Highway 417 near Ottawa's western border early Monday morning.

Police said the collision happened just before 1 a.m., close to where the highway passes over Vaughan Side Road.

The pickup truck and the trailer it was hauling were stopped in a traffic lane when it was hit by the driver of a transport truck, police said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said in a news release they hadn't finished contacting their friends and family.

Highway 417 is closed eastbound between the Panmure Road and March Road exits. Police said they expect it to be closed the rest of Monday morning.

The scene is about 40 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa and 25 kilometres southeast of Arnprior, Ont.