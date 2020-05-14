What's your post-pandemic resolution?

The COVID-19 pandemic has, on the whole, been a pretty miserable affair.

But in much the same way that every cloud has a silver lining, every life-altering global shutdown has its own, um, part that's maybe not so terrible, when you take time to think about it? We're still workshopping this metaphor, check back in a few weeks.

Anyway, that's why we headed down to Strathcona Park Thursday — two months since Vera Etches, Ottawa's chief medical officer of health, told us all to stay home — to ask folks what new habits they'll keep up after the pandemic is declared over.



Some answers have been edited for length and clarity. And if you want to share how you plan to, say, keep learning Dutch or mastering cross-stitch, leave a comment below or drop us a line on Facebook or Twitter.

Matthew Thompson

Being able to spend more time with my son is really nice. During your regular routine you'd see them for an hour in the morning and then a couple of hours in the evening. So that's been wonderful.

Working remotely — I think this may be a real encouragement to finally be going digital for a lot of workplaces. You realize you can get a lot done without physically being in the building.

Jade Hongerlood

Number one, gardening is a lot of fun! I guess it's because I just have a bunch of free time, so I have nothing better to do than help my dad garden. And also, social distancing: I feel like that should've been done in the first place. I feel like it's a really good idea, just when it comes to prevention of types of diseases that we don't know about.

Nora Cooper. (CBC)

Nora Cooper

I do a lot of baking, so I've made bread — I feel like a lot of people have made bread. I cook a lot of dinners for the family, I do all the grocery shopping now, since my parents work from home. I have nothing to do, so I just go and grocery shop once a week, and that's fun — it's my activity and I look forward to it. And I sleep 10 hours a night, which is really good.

John Brockway

The bands that I've played in have stopped rehearsing, so I have to practise at home more. [I play] bass clarinet. I'm just practising scales. It's not fun, but it keeps my lips in shape.

Rehearsals with a large group of people — especially people who are blowing — they're kind of what you call a petri dish. There's lots of scope for bacteria to spread. So I'm a little concerned maybe the bands won't start playing again. I hope they do. It's a good social activity.

Kate Macdonald

I started painting. I think painting is the only thing. I tried to work out regularly — it hasn't been going very well. So painting is the one thing that I started doing at first and it's [continued]. I started a paint-by-numbers. It takes forever.