Remember yon olden tymes? Here are your shots from before the pandemic hit

It's been nearly two months since the COVID-19 restrictions changed life as we know it — and at times, it feels like it's actually been two years.

That temporal dissonance is partly why we asked CBC Ottawa listeners and readers to send us pics they snapped just before the pandemic hit.

It's bizarre to think that 60 days ago, we were still gathering in restaurants, playing team sports and travelling internationally.

Here are some of the photos you sent us.

Vacation days

Many folks are clearly thinking back these days to their vacations, from sightseeing in Europe to relaxing on sandy beaches.

Viktor Toth sent us this photo of St. Stephen's Cathedral in downtown Vienna, taken March 8 — one day before he flew home to Canada.

"The business class section of the Austrian Airlines flight to Montreal, about half-booked weeks prior when I purchased my ticket, now only had five passengers in total," he said.

"Austrian Airlines suspended operations just ten days later."

Terri Tomchyshyn, meanwhile, shared a photo snapped during a reunion with friends in Disneyland in early February.

"The masks and checks were already happening in the airports on the way home," Tomchyshyn wrote.

Tourist visits

Of course, the travel memories go the other way too.

While Ottawans still get to gaze on Parliament Hill, Patrick McLean can't. The Michigan resident sent us this shot of Centre Block from before the pandemic, when he was able to cross into Canada and come for visits in the national capital region.

At the moment, Canada has banned all non-essential travel to and from the United States.

Team sports

The rules around physical distancing have rendered most sports a thing of the past — and that's why Sheila Timbrell shared this photo of her daughter's under-16 ringette team, taken at a tournament in February in the Montreal area.

"They won gold, so the tournament organizers gave the girls a bottle of sparkling juice for post-game locker room celebrations," Timbrell wrote.

"The bottle opened a bit more easily than they'd expected!"

Hanging out together

With bars and restaurants resorting to takeout and delivery, folks like Hoover Tom are hearkening back to times when they could go out for a meal or a drink.

Tom sent us this shot of a community dinner held at the Oriental Chu Shing Restaurant in Chinatown before the pandemic hit.

"It's important to me [to share a photo showing] the mix of east and west cultures in this city," he wrote. "And we were enjoying a nice banquet with friends."

Enjoying nature

The COVID-19 restrictions haven't stopped people from getting out into nature, but when they do, it tends to now be a more solitary affair.

Sylvia Sirett sent us this photo from March 1 of a snowshoe hike she went on with some friends — all from different parts of eastern Ontario — in the LaRose Forest near Clarence-Rockland, Ont.

"Through these hard times with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's memories like this that really help to keep me upbeat," Sirett said.

Meanwhile, Louise McLaren saw her cross-country skiing exploits come to an early end this year, when Gatineau Park closed its trails in March.

"I usually [cross-country] ski until the snow is gone in the park, into April as long as I can," McLaren wrote. "I joked with my sister we needed to go to Australia in August. But we won't be doing that."