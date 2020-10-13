'No lid on the pot anymore': COVID-19 on the rise concerning health experts, leaders

Just when you feel like the pandemic is over, data and health experts are here to remind you two years in: it's not.

Coronavirus found in Ottawa's wastewater — currently the most accurate way to measure the spread of COVID-19 — continues to climb and set more records each day, which has far exceeded the amount of COVID seen in January's Omicron-driven wave.

"There's a bit of concern right now because the wave [is] higher than predicted," said Dr. Earl Brown, virology expert and professor at the University of Ottawa.

"The pandemic is definitely not over. ... The hope is that those infections won't be too severe."

Many health officials predicted increased transmission as restrictions were lifted in March and the Omicron BA.2 subvariant picked up speed. The concern, experts said, would be when COVID cases translated into overwhelmed hospitals.

"You don't want to get to a point where you've got too many cases, can't handle them and say, 'well, we wish we did something,'" said Brown.

While hospital rates remain low, hospitalization lags infection. Data throughout the pandemic shows hospitalizations in Ottawa also peak one week after wastewater reaches its peak, which has not happened yet.

Researchers measuring the average level of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, represented by the bold line, and the bars representing the daily level to both be the highest on record as of April 5. (613covid.ca)

Wastewater seemed to peak, until it didn't

Tyson Graber, co-lead investigator of the COVID-19 wastewater project in Ottawa, says the record-setting amount of COVID in the wastewater doesn't mean there are more people infected.

He said it is "really difficult to equate wastewater data to the number of cases because that equation changes or is expected to change between variants."

Still, Graber said the lack of public health restrictions coupled with rising levels of COVID is a cause for concern.

"I think there's definite concern that it could go higher," he said. "There's really no lid on the pot anymore."

Graber said even if it's an overestimate, it's better than underestimating the numbers.

Tyson Graber, co-lead investigator of the COVID-19 wastewater project in Ottawa, says there is 'no lid on the pot' right now as Ontario removed the mask mandate and lifted all public health restrictions. (CBC)

Local health leaders send message to residents

There were 23 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Thursday's health update, a rise that brings this number back to what it was in mid-February.

That rising total, as well as the rising test positivity rate for those who are still eligible for a PCR test, worries the larger region's hospital chiefs of staff and medical officers of health.

They issued a joint news release Thursday encouraging everyone to get vaccinated with all doses you are eligible for, limit close contacts, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, and stay home if you are sick.

Brown says those actions will hopefully help stem "the burden" facing the health-care system during this wave, which he estimates is likely still two weeks away, at least.

"Masking ... decreases transmission," said Brown. "Maybe you're not going to have as many parties or large parties. Maybe put that off a little bit."