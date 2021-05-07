Birthday at skate park earns teen's family $880 fine

An Ottawa family says they were shocked to receive an $880 fine days after letting their 14-year-old son use a nearby skateboarding park on his birthday.

On Monday, Merrick Batstone's family decided to celebrate his 14th birthday by visiting Legacy Skatepark, near Woodroffe Avenue and Baseline Road, to enjoy some fresh air and exercise.

The family said at the time, there were no barriers or signs indicating the public park was off limits, and Batstone was wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance from others. But it wasn't long before Ottawa bylaw officers showed up and told everyone to leave.

The family says they were never asked to provide identification, but days later, a bylaw officer knocked on the family's door and handed them an $880 ticket for violating pandemic restrictions.

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaSkate613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaSkate613</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SkateboardCanad?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkateboardCanad</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SkateboardCan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkateboardCan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Troubl3skates?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Troubl3skates</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/connectskate?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@connectskate</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/topskateshop?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@topskateshop</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/girlsskate613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@girlsskate613</a><br><br>Here is Merrick, 14yo, getting an 850$ ticket in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skateboarding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skateboarding</a> at park with a mask on. He was there this weekend on his birthday for 30 minutes of exercise <a href="https://t.co/2Th9OAR5fI">pic.twitter.com/2Th9OAR5fI</a> —@ParagonCause

"I was shocked," said Michelle Opthof, Batstone's mother. "$880, that can be someone's rent for the month, and I couldn't believe it."

"I felt horrible," said Batstone. "I think I did all the precautions, like with the two-metre distancing, and I just honestly didn't know what was wrong with what I was doing."

'So disheartening'

The provincewide stay-at-home order issued last month initially forbid the use of outdoor playgrounds and park equipment, but after public outcry the province reversed those restrictions a few days later.

Opthof said she assumed that included skate parks.

"I just felt really frustrated because us as a family ... we've done everything we can, and then to get slapped with this, it felt ... so disheartening and I felt really discouraged," she said.

Here is the high risk Covid spreading behaviour of Merrick, alone, with a mask. 880$ fine for this move, it would have been worth it if he pulled off a full 360. Oh yes... He also has a broken arm. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z91fQGUN0E">pic.twitter.com/Z91fQGUN0E</a> —@ParagonCause

Batsone recently suffered a broken arm, and said skateboarding is one of the few outdoor activities he can do at the moment.

"I could stay inside and play guitar, but I'm not really getting any exercise," he said.

Merrick Batstone, 14, shows the $880 ticket handed to his family days after he visited Legacy Skatepark. (Submitted by Michelle Opthof)

City responds

Michael Lalonde, a spokesperson with the city's bylaw and regulatory services department, said more officers have been deployed to skate parks and basketball courts because of a growing number of complaints.

"Officers have been doing this for the past year and a bit. They are aware of the repeat offenders. They are aware of the problematic areas in parks. Our goal is always to educate, but education only goes so far," Lalonde said.

Batstone's family said that was their first encounter with a bylaw officer at a skate park.

Asked why their ticket was delivered to the family's home rather than issued on the spot, Lalonde said he couldn't comment specifically because the matter "has to go to court." In cases where officers are unable to identify the alleged offender at the scene, they have 30 days to issue a ticket, Lalonde said.

He said signs marking skate parks as off limits have been posted, but might have been torn down.

The family said they plan to fight the ticket, and want to know why skate parks are off limits when playgrounds and other facilities are open.

Batstone's stepfather Jamie Bonaparte said the family is happy to follow public health guidelines, "but they have to be based on some sort of reality and some sort of evidence that it's actually going to make a difference."