Post-Panda Game mayhem leads to more charges

Ottawa police have charged five more people ranging in age from 17 to 21 for mischief and illegal gathering after the rivalry football game between the Carleton Ravens and University of Ottawa Gee-Gees earlier this month.

People swarmed the Sandy Hill neighbourhood near the University of Ottawa campus on Oct. 2 after that school's win in the afternoon game at Lansdowne Park.

Seven were injured and people flipped a car as students and other young people overran the area.

Police then released crowd photos in the following days, and in a news release Friday the force said ongoing work led to the latest charges, along with them finding people not caught on camera.

All five people charged in the last week are accused of mischief over $5,000. A man, woman and 17-year-old were charged with participating in an unlawful assembly and two men were charged with taking part in a riot.

A vehicle was flipped by partygoers after the Panda Game. When officers arrived, Russell Avenue had been overrun. (Steve Higham)

The Criminal Code explains the difference: an unlawful assembly is a gathering that reasonably causes fear they'll "disturb the peace tumultuously" and a riot is when that disturbance happens.

There have now been a total of eight people charged for this gathering. A 19-year-old man was also given a pre-charge diversion.

Police said in the news release they're still looking for information, including more footage.