Panda Game partygoers flip car on Russell Avenue 

Thousands of people descended into the Sandy Hill area following the annual Panda Game football match on Saturday, with partygoers flipping a vehicle on Russell Avenue.

According to Ottawa police, the situation was under control throughout most of the afternoon but quickly soured in the evening. When officers arrived, the avenue had been overrun.

"By the time we showed up, there was one vehicle that was flipped and damaged right on the streets," Ottawa police's central division told CBC News Sunday morning.

No arrests were made and the crowd began dispersing once officers arrived, police said.

Partygoers flipped a car on Russell Avenue after the Panda Game on Saturday. No arrests were made. (Radio-Canada)

Paramedics confirmed seven people were taken to the hospital but no major injuries were reported.

Steve Higham only moved to Russell Avenue a few weeks ago. Realizing thousands of people were outside his home, Higham decided to stand watch outside to ensure no damage was done to his property.

"I'm not opposed to people having fun street parties," he said. "But clearly things got out of hand, which was disappointing and doesn't bode well for the future of the Panda Game parties."

The Sandy Hill resident wishes police had acted sooner, even if most partygoers were polite and well behaved.

"You could hear the crowd amping up in the noise, getting louder, and then looking up the street, people had decided to flip a car over and at that point, it felt like, 'OK, things are clearly getting out of hand.'"

The University of Ottawa's Gee Gees defeated the Carleton Ravens Saturday afternoon 19-17.