Residents wary despite new Panda Game measures

Jan Finlay, left, and Catherine Major, right, say Panda Game parties have gotten more unruly in the past few years.

Sandy Hill residents say they're pleased but wary of new measures in place this year to try to prevent the mayhem of previous Panda Game celebrations.

The annual football game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens — a highlight on the fall calendar for the hometown rivals — will be held on Sunday instead of a Saturday, with an after-party hosted on the U of O campus.

Louise Lapointe, chair of community association Action Sandy Hill, hopes this will deter people from crowding in the streets.

Since its inception, the Panda Game has been a cause of concern for residents due to rowdy celebrations after the final whistle, which have sometimes resulted in property destruction and injuries.

Thousands of partygoers swarmed Sandy Hill following the Panda Game in 2021. (CBC)

Parties following last year's game resulted in multiple arrests for public intoxication and mischief and dozens of tickets. In 2021, thousands of people swarmed Sandy Hill near campus and some partygoers flipped a car on Russell Avenue.

Sandy Hill resident Jan Finlay said the parties have gotten worse in recent years.

"The post-Panda party has become almost a mob mentality type of party," she said. "It's scary."

"We're elated that they're doing it on campus," Lapointe said, adding it's a request the community has made to the university in the past.

"I'm feeling cautiously optimistic and hopeful that we might have hit a winning recipe."

WATCH | We asked students about the changes:

Will new measures curb Panda Game pandemonium? We asked students Duration 0:59 The annual football game is being played on Sunday, instead of Saturday, with an after-party hosted on campus.

It's a feeling Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante shares.

Plante noted the university will allow students to bring their own alcohol to the campus party and provide them with a shuttle bus to the ByWard Market.

"I just think anytime you have food and you allow the students to drink on site, that will hopefully result in a better outcome for everyone," she said.

"We're just going to have to wait and see."

While there are some concerns around people coming from out of town to party on the weekend, Lapointe believes the changed date and increased police presence beginning on Friday will keep the pandemonium to a minimum.

Plante said the city will not foot the bill for police presence this year. Instead, the two universities are splitting the cost, which is usually around $500,000.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante says she's hopeful added police presence and the University of Ottawa's all-day event will keep students away from residential areas. (Felix Desroches/Radio-Canada)

Police and bylaw officers will monitor addresses that have raised concerns in the past and increase enforcement in areas expected to be most impacted, including Sandy Hill, the market and Old Ottawa South near Carleton, the force said in a statement to CBC.

"We want everybody to celebrate if they want to celebrate and we want to see this tradition continue," said Sébastien Lemay, the community police officer for the ByWard Market, Lowertown and Sandy Hill.

"But … it needs to be in a safe, lawful and respectful way."

The party was on in Sandy Hill in 2019 when Ottawa won their second straight Panda Game over Carleton. (CBC)

Éric Bercier, associate vice-president of student affairs at the University of Ottawa, is confident the school's on-campus events will keep students occupied and entertained away from the neighbouring community.

"In the past we had events in the morning … but this year PandaFest will last the full day," Bercier explained.

The school will transform a residence parking lot to accommodate a few thousand students, food trucks, a DJ and performers.

"We believe this event will actually attract a lot of students … outside of the Sandy Hill community to have a lot of fun in a very secure environment," Bercier said.

WATCH | Scenes from the 53 previous years of the Panda Game:

From the archives: Scenes from the Panda Game Duration 2:06 The annual football game between Carleton University and the University of Ottawa has had its share of ups and downs.

In a statement to CBC, Carleton University said a cleanup crew of students will "collect debris in the communities of the Glebe and Old Ottawa South," on Monday morning.

The 2023 Panda Game kicks off at noon Sunday at TD Place. Both teams are 2-2 this season, in the middle of the pack in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) standings after playoff appearances last year.

Ottawa's Amlicar Polk leads the league and is second in Canada in rushing yards per game, while the Ravens defence in turn allow some of the fewest points against in all of U Sports.

CBC Sports will broadcast the game live for free.